Swarms of midges on Cleveland’s lakeshore are so dense they’re showing up on weather radar

Swarms of midges on Cleveland’s lakeshore are so dense they’re showing up on weather radar
Swarms of midges picked up on radar (Source: National Weather Service)
By Chris Anderson | May 22, 2019 at 9:39 AM CDT - Updated May 22 at 3:47 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - They’re back!

The midges are beginning to make their return to Northeast Ohio, as evident in an overnight radar graphic shared by the National Weather Service.

We are currently watching everyone's favorite insect battling the wind here along the lake. We see higher values of...

Posted by US National Weather Service Cleveland OH on Tuesday, May 21, 2019

The pestering bugs are usually most visible during the months of June and September for over a week at a time.

Midges are clear with a long, curvy back. They tend to swarm towards well-lit areas.

The relatives to mosquitoes are more annoying than harmful to humans.

Which ones are more annoying? There's actually an answer to that.

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Monday, June 4, 2018

The insects fly from Canada and end up near the Lake Erie lakefront before migrating inland.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.