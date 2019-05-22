Sulphur Police arrest 5 accused of having inappropriate relationships with juvenile

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - The Sulphur Police Department has arrested 5 men for allegedly having inappropriate relationships with the same 14-year-old juvenile.
“On February 4, 2019, the Sulphur Police Department received a complaint from a father that his 14-year-old daughter may have been having an inappropriate relationship with his 54-year-old friend.” Detective Don Briscoe, the lead investigator, said.
Johnny Adams, 54, was arrested by SPD for allegedly having non-consensual sex and inappropriately touching the female beginning when she was 13 years old according to Briscoe. He was charged with third degree rape, sexual battery, and indecent behavior with a juvenile.
“As the case went on we learned that this female was also having inappropriate relationships with several adult males ranging from the age of 54 all the way to 18.” Briscoe said. “This case has been going on for months. In the course of this investigation, we’ve actually arrested five individuals.”
William Hanson of Sulphur, Blake Dowell and Logan Toothman of Lake Charles, and Hunter Miller of Iowa were all arrested by Sulphur detectives in connection to the investigation. Over the course of the investigation, detectives learned Blake Dowell was engaged in another inappropriate relationship with a 13-year-old female.
Blake Dowell, 18, was arrested and is charged with carnal knowledge of a juvenile, indecent behavior with a juvenile, production of child pornography, and distribution of child pornography in the investigation of the indecent relationship with the 14-year-old female. Dowell has also been charged with carnal knowledge of a juvenile, indecent behavior with a juvenile, production of child pornography and distribution of child pornography for the inappropriate relationship with the 13-year-old juvenile.
Hunter Miller, 18, was arrested and charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile and obstruction of justice.
Logan Toothman, 26, was arrested and charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile and pornography involving juveniles.
William Hanson, 20, was arrested and charged with carnal knowledge of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile.
“These men were interviewed and several of them confessed to having inappropriate relationships with this juvenile female.” Briscoe said. “With cell phones, social media, the things children are having access to these days, it’s so much easier for them to go out these days and conduct in these types inappropriate relationships with these men. Through social media apps like Facebook, Snapchat, Kik, TikTok, MeetMe and Tindr. Some of these apps we are dealing with say you have to be 18 years of age or older, but it’s as simple as putting in a fake date of birth. This female juvenile connected with all these men through social media."
Briscoe urges parents and guardians to monitor their children’s social media.
“There are some apps that allow parents to limit what the child can do on those apps,” Briscoe said. “But ultimately it comes down to parents checking their kids’ phones, seeing what they’re doing because it’s so easy for these kids to become victimized. Sexual predators are doing this daily. They are going over and over and over again just preying on these juveniles who just don’t understand the severity of what’s going on. Some of these sexual predators, what they’ll do is pry the juvenile just to see what they can get out of them. Once they start getting things out of them, they’ll just keep asking for more and more and more.”
Briscoe says more arrests are likely.
“During the course of this investigation, we learned a few of the guys are from Sulphur, but they range anywhere from Tennessee, Texas, Houston, Texas, Lake Charles, Sulphur, Iowa. They’re just all over the place. But for the arrests we have made, the suspects are from Sulphur, Lake Charles, and Iowa.”
The investigation is ongoing.
