St. Thomas ‘Involuntarily’ Removed From MIAC

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO / KPLC) - The University of St. Thomas will be “involuntarily” removed from the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
On Wednesday, the MIAC Presidents’ Council says “athletic competitive parity” was the primary concern involved in the decision.
The transition will begin immediately. St. Thomas will be eligible to compete as a full member of MIAC through the end of spring 2021.
“St. Thomas is one of seven founding members of the MIAC and will leave the conference in good standing with a long and appreciated history of academic and athletic success,” the MIAC said.
St. Thomas President Dr. Julie Sullivan released a statement, calling the decision “extremely disappointing” but are beginning a “deliberative process to explore other options.”
“I am proud of our success in athletics and of our student-athletes, who excel in the classroom as well as in competition. We have a strong and proud athletic history at St. Thomas – and I am certain we also have a bright future,” Sullivan said.
