McNeese’s Smith, Arvie set to compete at NCAA East Prelims

JACKSONVILLE, Florida – McNeese track and field competitors Tyler Smith and Alanna Arvie will compete at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field East Preliminary Meet that gets underway on Thursday and his hosted by the University of North Florida.
Smith will compete in the men’s 100 and 200-meter dashes while Arvie will take part in the women’s hammer throw.
A three-time medalist at the Southland Conference Outdoor Championships – silver in the 100-meters and bronze in the 200-meters and 4x100-meter relay – Smith will run at 5:55 CT on Thursday in the first round of the 100-meters while Arvie will compete in the hammer event at 3 p.m., also on Thursday.
The men’s 200-meter first round will take place at 6:55 p.m. CT on Friday but before that, Smith, if qualifies, will run in the 100-meter quarterfinals at 5:15 p.m. CT.
The 200-meter quarterfinals will take place at 6:50 p.m. CT on Saturday.
Smith is ranked 28th in the East Regional in the 100-meters with a time of 10.27 while his 20.83 time in the 200m has him ranked No. 45.
Arvie, who ranks No. 2 in the Southland Conference in the hammer event, is 48th in the region with a season-best throw of 194-0, a McNeese school record.
Multi-event indoor All-American Grace McKenzie saw her season come to an end prior to the conference championships but is expected to return back to form for next year’s outdoor season.
