LSU begins accepting ticket reservations for possible postseason baseball games

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU announced Wednesday morning the athletics ticket office is now accepting ticket reservations from LSU baseball season ticket holders for the possibility of postseason games being played at Alex Box Stadium.
Officials said season ticket holders can log on to their online account at www.LSUTIX.net to access their postseason ticket applications. They can also make reservations by calling 225-578-2184 or toll free at 800-960-8587.
The NCAA will announce the 16 baseball Regional host sites Sunday at 7:30 p.m.
If LSU is announced as an NCAA Regional host site, season ticket holders will have until Monday at 5 p.m. Monday to submit their reservations for the Regional round.
Public ticket information will be announced once host sites are announced.
