FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain departs but high humidity makes it feel hotter than thermometer

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As you head out the door this morning, a couple of sprinkles in spots are noted on radar but in large you won’t need the umbrella as the only thing that will greet you will be the high humidity and tropically charged air that hasn’t allowed temperatures to drop much out of the 80s overnight in many locations. Rain chances will be near zero after early this morning, so rain gear will be unneeded for the day ahead as hot temperatures are the story.
The coastal flood warning will remain in place again today as elevated southerly winds keep water levels 1 to 2 feet higher than predicted astronomical tides, so expect for coastal inundation along the same areas that received those issues yesterday again through this evening, most pronounced during times of high tide. After this evening, winds should relax enough for Thursday and Friday that coastal flooding won’t be as much of a problem, although a persistent southerly wind won’t allow our swollen rivers to drain as efficiently, keeping those levels higher longer than would normally be the case.
High river levels along the Sabine and Calcasieu are keeping still resulting in flooding roads for parts of Southwest Louisiana as heavy rains from this past weekend continue to flow downstream. Thankfully no new rain over the next several days will aggravate the ongoing flooding. Upper level high pressure will strengthen aloft on top of a high pressure ridge at the surface to bring the hottest temperatures of the year through the Memorial Day weekend and beyond.
Take your heat precautions when working outdoors each day through late next week as daily high temperatures top out around 90 but high humidity makes the heat index, or feels like temperatures, range from 95 to 98 each afternoon. In addition to staying hydrated, also make sure to put on plenty of sunscreen when outdoors due to the high UV index. It’s certainly sounding like summer has arrived a little early across Southwest Louisiana over these days ahead!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
