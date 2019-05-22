FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain departs but high humidity makes it feel hotter than thermometer

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As you head out the door this morning, a couple of sprinkles in spots are noted on radar but in large you won’t need the umbrella as the only thing that will greet you will be the high humidity and tropically charged air that hasn’t allowed temperatures to drop much out of the 80s overnight in many locations. Rain chances will be near zero after early this morning, so rain gear will be unneeded for the day ahead as hot temperatures are the story.