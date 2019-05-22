First Alert Forecast: More sunshine and hot temperatures for the rest of this week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For the rest of the day, it is going to remain windy. The winds are not quite as strong as yesterday, but still enough to require a hat or extra hair spray. The winds are still out of the south, so the humidity is high. With the combination of the humidity and the temperatures, it will feel like the 90s this afternoon. The clouds are around for now, but I expect them to thin out later today.