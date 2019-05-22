First Alert Forecast: More sunshine and hot temperatures for the rest of this week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For the rest of the day, it is going to remain windy. The winds are not quite as strong as yesterday, but still enough to require a hat or extra hair spray. The winds are still out of the south, so the humidity is high. With the combination of the humidity and the temperatures, it will feel like the 90s this afternoon. The clouds are around for now, but I expect them to thin out later today.
This evening, there will still be a few clouds around, but those will be clearing away. I do not expect any rain, especially after sunset. Temperatures will still be warm, even after sunset. The southerly winds will make it difficult for the temperatures to cool overnight. If you have any evening plans, you should be good to go.
Overnight, it will be mostly clear to partly cloudy. I do not expect any rain, even though futurecast is trying to show a couple small showers by the early morning on Thursday. Either way, I think you can head out the door without an umbrella in the morning.
Toledo Bend is still in the action stage, so the gates remain open. Right now, they are all open at 3 feet each. This will keep the water levels high along the Sabine River. It is all thanks to the rain we saw over this past weekend that has increased the water levels. Even along the Calcasieu River, the water levels are expected to rise and remain in flood stage. The strong southerly winds are not helping either.
Thursday looks to be nice and hot. That high-pressure center will be close to Louisiana keeping the rain away. Plus, the clouds should be limited too. So, there should be plenty of sunshine during the day. Temperatures will be flirting with that 90 degree mark in the afternoon, so be sure to stay cool.
Friday will also be nice as well. I have not ruled out the possibility of a stray shower or two in the afternoon, though. For now, I am optimistically keeping a 10% chance of rain. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s again possibly reaching 90 degrees in the afternoon.
The good news about this week is that the rain chances are low. This will help allow river stages to go back down and fall out of the flood stage. The only problem slowing this process down is the persistent southerly winds. As long as the rain chances remain limited, the water levels should be heading in the right direction.
By this weekend, I think there is a better chance of temperatures reaching the 90-degree mark. There will be limited rain chances as high-pressure dominates the entire Southeast region. This will allow for a lot of sunshine and warm temperatures during the day. I also do not expect any rain Saturday or Sunday. It should be a nice Memorial Day weekend, but make sure to stay cool and hydrated!
Next week will start out on a dry note. There will likely be a few clouds on Memorial Day, but no rain. There will be times of sunshine, but more clouds should build their way in. Particularly in the afternoon. Temperatures will warm up to the upper 80s and low 90s, so it will be hot! Might want to either sit by the pool or lake or at least have a cold drink in your hand!
Beyond Monday, the weather will remain quiet. I do not expect a lot of rain any day next week. Maybe only a shower or two. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with hot temperatures. Highs will be in the lower 90s.
