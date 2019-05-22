Cowgirls land LSU Eunice transfer PG Jordyn Cross

LAKE CHARLES-- McNeese head women’s basketball coach Kacie Cryer has added LSU-Eunice transfer Jordyn Cross to her 2019-20 squad.
Cross, a 5-9, point guard from Pitkin, Louisiana, prepped at University Academy of Central Louisiana where she led the team to two Mississippi Association of Independent Schools (MAIS) state championships and a 93-20 overall record in four years.
“We are so excited to add Jordyn to our Cowgirl family,” said head coach Kasie Cryer. “What a great addition to our program, not only on the court but in the classroom and community as well. Jordyn comes from a great program at LSUE, so being able to add her experience and winning mindset at the point guard position is tremendous. Her strength, toughness, size, work ethic, ability to see the floor, knock down the open shots, and get to the rim is a great addition to the core that we have returning. What a great day to be a Cowgirl!"
Cross spent one season at LSU-Eunice, helping the Lady Bengals to the 2018-19 LCCAC title. As a freshman, Cross averaged 3.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game.
“Jordyn is extremely humble and a selfless individual, with a heart that impacts everyone she encounters,” said former LSUE head coach and current McNeese assistant coach Amanda Clemons. “On and off the court Jordan has a winner’s mentality, and a passion for life that becomes contagious. Jordyn is a true teammate through and through who truly buys into what it means to be a team and what it takes to stay as a team. She is one that always credits success to those that surround her. Jordyn is going to bring a high basketball IQ, incomparable court vision, and a desire to get better every day to Cowgirl Basketball. She is going to fit perfectly into the championship environment at McNeese,” Clemons said.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.