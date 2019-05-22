Cowgirls land LSU Eunice transfer PG Jordyn Cross

“Jordyn is extremely humble and a selfless individual, with a heart that impacts everyone she encounters,” said former LSUE head coach and current McNeese assistant coach Amanda Clemons. “On and off the court Jordan has a winner’s mentality, and a passion for life that becomes contagious. Jordyn is a true teammate through and through who truly buys into what it means to be a team and what it takes to stay as a team. She is one that always credits success to those that surround her. Jordyn is going to bring a high basketball IQ, incomparable court vision, and a desire to get better every day to Cowgirl Basketball. She is going to fit perfectly into the championship environment at McNeese,” Clemons said.