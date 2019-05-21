89-year-old man dies day after crash on I-10 near Westlake

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - An 89-year-old Lake Charles man died from injuries he received in a two-vehicle crash on I-10 on May 14, authorities said.
State Police responded to the crash two miles west of Westlake around 4 p.m. on May 14, 2019, according to Trooper Derek Senegal, Troop D spokesperson.
John D. Weaver, 89, was transported to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries, but Senegal said Troop D was notified on May 15 that Weaver had died from his injuries.
Priyankabahen R. Patel, 27, of Lake Charles, was traveling west on I-10 in a 2012 Toyota Camry when she struck the rear of a 2016 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Weaver as she approached traffic congestion, Senegal said.
The impact caused Patel to lose control of her vehicle, run off the right side of the roadway, and stop in the right side of the median. Patel was transported to a local hospital and cited for careless operation.
Both Patel and Weaver were wearing seatbelts.
