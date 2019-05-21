16-year-old arrested for second-degree murder

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A 16-year-old has been arrested in reference to a shooting on Reid Street Sunday, authorities say.
Lake Charles Police responding to an apparent shooting at 518 Reid Street around 2:48 p.m. on May 19, 2019, and found a man, Kendal Mose, 23, shot. Mose was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his wounds.
Capt. Kevin Kirkum, Lake Charles Police Department spokesman, says the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle and was located hours later driving on St. John Street.
The 16-year-old suspect was taken into custody for second-degree murder, illegal carrying of weapons, resisting an officer, and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.
