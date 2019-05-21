Will Gyth win The Voice? Find out tonight on the Season 16 finale!

Gyth Rigdon (Source: KPLC)
May 21, 2019 at 2:31 PM CDT - Updated May 21 at 2:31 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana’s own Gyth Rigdon is one of four finalists on NBC’s singing competition, The Voice.

Find out at 8 tonight on KPLC whether he’ll win on the season finale of Season 16.

Rigdon sang three songs on Part I of the finale Monday night.

He sang Earl Thomas Conley’s 1986 hit “Once in a Blue Moon.”

He sang an original number, “Proof I’ve Always Loved You.”

And, he sang a duet with his coach, Blake Shelton. The two paired up for a rendition of the Eagles “Take it Easy.”

