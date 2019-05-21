Westlake Police Department moves into new building

“The big ticket item we really spent money on was our dispatch area,” Wilrye said. “That’s our officers home for 12 hours. So they’re sitting there in this one location taking calls, dispatching officers to different locations so we want to make sure they are as comfortable as possible, but also stay within our budget means. We have air and heat that works, which is a big upgrade. At our old location, we kept having trouble with the A/C and heat, every year we had to get a company to come out, but now I think we are in a good spot and don’t have to worry about that.”