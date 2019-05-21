Two confirmed tornadoes in Allen Parish destroy homes

PITKIN, LA. (KPLC) - Some residents were left with trees blown, power lines down, and homes destroyed in the aftermath of weekend tornadoes.
Vincent Gordon spent Sunday picking up the pieces from what was his mother’s home. He says strong winds came through the area in the early hours of the morning, bringing down trees around the home where his mother Rebecca was sound asleep.
"It knocked about ten to twelve trees down. About four to five of them were on the house,” Vincent said. “One big Pin oak fell right through her trailer." "Next thing I knew, the glass went to breaking,” Rebecca said. “It threw me out of the bed onto the floor in the midst of all the glass. So I'm here on my hands and knees trying to crawl out of the glass back to my bed so I could pick myself up and figure out what was going on."
While being trapped in her room, Rebecca says she was able to text family members, asking them to send help. Relatives showed up and had to pull help her climb out her bedroom window to safety.
Vincent says though her home was destroyed, he is thankful nothing that really mattered was taken from him. The Gordons say they were able to recover valuables from the home and will now begin to rebuild.
“We thank the Lord for sparing her,” Vincent said. “We’re thankful for that. All that other stuff can be replaced. We’ll clean up and start over.”
