Trendon Watford commits to Will Wade and the Tigers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Trendon Watford, a 5-star power forward from Birmingham, Ala., gave his verbal commitment to LSU head coach Will Wade and the Tigers Monday afternoon.
Watford is the No. 4 ranked power forward and 17th overall prospect in the nation according to 247 Sports.
The 6 foot 9 inch, 230-pound Mountain Brook High star averaged 23.3 points and 12.3 rebounds per game last season.
He picked LSU over Alabama, Memphis, Indiana and Auburn.
It is the second piece of good news the Tiger basketball program has received in the past two days.
Javonte Smart announced Saturday that he will be returning for his sophomore season at LSU.
The former Scotlandville High point guard averaged 11.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game in his freshman season.
