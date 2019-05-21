SWLA Arrest Report - May 20, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 20, 2019.
Deborah Kathleen Havens, 54, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Pedro Moctezuma-Ramirez, 33, Lake Charles: First offense DWI; careless operation; federal detainer.
Carl Byron Watkins, 50, Tucson AR: No turn signals; aggravated flight from an officer; failure to register as a sex offender (2 charge); failure to comply with sex offender identification requirments; possession of a Schedule II drug; misrepresentation during booking; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a firearm or carying concealed by a felon.
Austin Ross Walker, 26, Shreveport: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule III drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Stevie Oquain, 64, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a prescription for a CDS.
Robert Allen Sanders II, 25, Sulphur: Contempt of court; burglary; theft between $1,000 and $5,000 (2 charges); theft of a firearm; possession of a Schedule I drug; burglary; theft of a firearm.
Ashley Lee Hamblen, 29, Lake Charles: ARDC detainer.
Carl Paul Ledet, 32, Lake Charles: Burglary; possession of a Schedule I drug.
Robert Lee Ellender, 37, Lake Charles: Burglary.
Jermaine Washington Jr., 23, Welsh: Instate detainer (2 charges); contempt of court; possession of or carying concealed by a convicted felon; first degree murder.
Megan Danielle Stiner, 28, Drive Spring TX: Illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.
Joseph Lee Hagan Jr., 24, Westlake: Burglary of an inhabited dwelling; theft of a firearm (2 charges); theft under $1,000.
Olivia Ann Kneeland, 40, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; first offense DWI; partial reimbursment by indigents.
Caleb Tyler Landry, 30, Sulphur: Violations of protective orders.
Logan Scott Leger, 21, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Charisa Ann LeBlanc, 45, Lake Charles: Probation detainer; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule IV drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule III drug.
Heather Renee Pudder, 36, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Cory Tyrone Williams, 38, Merryville: Probation violation; fourth offense DWI.
Mithcell Lee Brevelle, 28, Lake Charles: Terrorizing; unlawful use of Emergency 911.
Kadi Elizabeth Dawn Spikes, 17, Lake Charles: Assault by drive-by shooting; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments; aggravated damage to property.
Tammy Jean Lebleu Murphy, 50, DeQuincy: Contempt of court (2 charges); third offense DWI; driving with a suspended license; vehicle not registered; no vehicle insurance; no seat belt.
Adrien Gerard Weathers, 17, Lake Charles: Armed robbery; attempted armed robbery; home invasion.
