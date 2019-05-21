Sulphur man sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping two Texas girls in 2017

Using cell phone information on the girls’ phones, one of the phones was found in a heavily wooded area adjacent to a Walmart store in Round Rock. Surveillance video from the Walmart showed what appeared to be Miles purchasing numerous camping-related items, then leaving in what appeared to be Bates’ vehicle. The vehicle and a one of the girls’ cell phone were subsequently traced heading to Colorado. Security cameras and phone records showed the route Miles took from Round Rock to southern Colorado.