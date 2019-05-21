Strong winds causing coastal flooding across SWLA

Strong winds causing coastal flooding across SWLA
Coastal flooding due to high winds in Southwest Louisiana
By Hannah Daigle | May 21, 2019 at 3:09 PM CDT - Updated May 21 at 3:09 PM

SWLA (KPLC) - Strong onshore winds are causing some coastal flooding in Calcasieu and Cameron Parish.

Water levels along the coast are expected to rise and cause some flooding along waterways, especially during high tide, according to the National Weather Service.

Tides are predicted to be one to two feet above actual tide levels. Roads and low lying areas near waterways are predicted to flood.

Water is also covering beaches. Areas around coastal lakes and inland bays are expected to be inundated from the coast.

Time lapse of Lake Charles beach flooding

Viewer photos have been submitted of flooding on River Road and South Perkins Ferry Road on the west fork of the Calcasieu River.

Flooding has been reported on River Road in Lake Charles, Baghdad Road in Westlake, and South Perkins Ferry Road.
Flooding has been reported on River Road in Lake Charles, Baghdad Road in Westlake, and South Perkins Ferry Road.

Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.