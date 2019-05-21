Strong winds causing coastal flooding across SWLA

SWLA (KPLC) - Strong onshore winds are causing some coastal flooding in Calcasieu and Cameron Parish.
Water levels along the coast are expected to rise and cause some flooding along waterways, especially during high tide, according to the National Weather Service.
Tides are predicted to be one to two feet above actual tide levels. Roads and low lying areas near waterways are predicted to flood.
Water is also covering beaches. Areas around coastal lakes and inland bays are expected to be inundated from the coast.
Viewer photos have been submitted of flooding on River Road and South Perkins Ferry Road on the west fork of the Calcasieu River.
