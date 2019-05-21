2019 Southland Conference Baseball Tournament preview

The Bears made a late run for the No. 2 seed, winning five of their last six league games to catch Southeastern Louisiana in the standings. Central Arkansas was awarded the No. 2 seed by virtue of taking two of three from the Lions in the opening weekend of conference play March 8-9. Skipper Allen Gum went in to the final weekend of play having secured his 500th career win with a sweep of Abilene Christian, and added two more to his tally with a series win at Lamar. The Bears accounted for three all-conference spots in second-team pitchers Cody Davenport and Noah Cameron, and Tyler Smith, a third-team all-league selection and a member of the all-defensive team.