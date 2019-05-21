Severe weather in Oklahoma forces Air Force pilots, jets to seek shelter at Chennault

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Chennault International Airport housed around two dozen U.S. Air Force jets and their pilots this week.
The T-38 Talon twinjet supersonic jet trainers were from Oklahoma, which has been facing severe weather this week.
The Vance Air Force Base in Oklahoma temporarily relocated multiple aircraft fleets to various locations around the U.S.
According to Chennault, the large runway and ramp made the airport the perfect place for the pilots to seek shelter in the event of bad weather.
