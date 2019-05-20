Sean Payton ready for start of Saints OTA’s

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It’s a big week for the Saints offseason program as the team will move into the OTA-portion. This means the rookies and veterans will be on the field for the first time together in 2019.
“Look, it’s a chance to introduce a few new things, but it’s also a chance to get some of the younger players around the veterans,” Sean Payton said at the Saints Hall of Fame golf tournament at Bayou Oaks golf course. “Of course, we’ve got some veteran players that are new. So, you’re really looking at just beginning the process beginning an installation that’s similar to training camp and yet the focus still on the lifting and the conditioning.”
The Saints will hold ten OTA practices, which are voluntary. On June 11-13th, the team will hold their mandatory minicamp.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.