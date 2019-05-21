12 school-age kids rescued after Wonderland roller coaster gets stuck

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - 12 school age children are safely on the ground after Amarillo fire crews rescued them from a stuck roller coaster at Wonderland Park.
The kids were reportedly stuck on the Mousetrap rollercoaster sometime Tuesday morning.
Video from the scene shows Wonderland employees along with fire crews working to slowly work the stuck cars down the track.
The cars roll down partially before sticking on a different part of the track.
According to Amarillo Fire Department’s Captain Kyle Joy, there were no injuries in the incident.
Capt. Joy also said the crews and employees had the situation under control before noon.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.