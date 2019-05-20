Report: LSU’s Kelvin Joseph enters NCAA Transfer Portal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU defensive back Kelvin Joseph has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to a report by 247 Sports.
The sophomore from Scotlandville High School finished his first season as a Tiger with 12 tackles and one pass defended.
Joseph was suspended at the end of the year and did not play in LSU’s Fiesta Bowl victory against Central Florida.
The 6 foot 1 inch, 195-pound defensive back was highly recruited in 2018, receiving a 4-star ranking by 247 Sports and ESPN. He was named to the 5A All-State first-team two times and was the No. 7 safety in the country and No. 83 overall player by 247sports
In his senior season at Scotlandville, Joseph finished with 113 tackles, 12 for loss, three interceptions and a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. As a junior, Joseph totaled 67 tackles, 12 pass breakups, three interceptions and two touchdowns.
Jospeh does have the option to return to LSU if he decides not to transfer.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.