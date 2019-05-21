Marisnick, White homer as Astros beat White Sox 3-0

Astros: INF Aledmys Diaz is expected to return on Tuesday after missing the last two games with a sore left hamstring. ... 2B Jose Altuve, who has been out since May 10 with a strained left hamstring, took batting practice on the field on Monday and could be headed for a rehabilitation assignment soon. ... Springer, who left Sunday's game with stiffness in his lower back, had an MRI on Monday which was negative, and manager AJ Hinch said he should return in a day or two.