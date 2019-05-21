LSU faces South Carolina in the first round of the SEC Tourney

HOOVER, Ala. (WAFB) - No. 5 seed LSU will face No. 12 seed South Carolina in the first round of the SEC Baseball Tournament Tuesday night.
The Tigers (34-22, 17-13) are still fighting to host a regional and a strong showing in the tournament should make that a reality.
South Carolina (28-27, 8-22) has struggled in SEC play this season, but did end the year with a 10-8 victory against Mississippi State.
The Gamecocks won only one SEC series this year, against Kentucky at home, taking two out of three against the Wildcats.
RELATED STORIES:
The Gamecocks average 5.5 runs per game and are hitting .236, with 94 doubles, 14 triples and 75 home runs.
USC’s Leading Hitters:
- Andrew Eyster: .306 batting average, 12 doubles, 1 triple, 10 home runs and 31 RBI
- TJ Hopkins: .286 batting average, 11 doubles, 3 triples, 11 home runs and 41 RBI
- Luke Berryhill: .272 batting average, 15 doubles, 1 triple, 12 home runs and 47 RBI
- Jacob Olson: .258 batting average, 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 37 RBI
LSU is scoring 6.5 runs per game and is batting .271 as a team with 83 doubles, 8 triples and 56 home runs.
LSU’s Top Hitters:
- Josh Smith: .341 batting average, 12 doubles, 1 triple, 7 home runs and 34 RBI
- Antoine Duplantis: .318 batting average, 6 doubles, 2 triples, 11 home runs and 58 RBI
- Zach Watson: .317 batting average, 16 doubles, 5 home runs and 31 RBI
- Daniel Cabrera: .293 batting average, 11 doubles, 2 triples, 12 home runs and 47 RBI
- Giovanni DiGiacomo: .293 batting average, 3 doubles, 1 triple and 12 RBI
Rankings:
- LSU: Collegiate Baseball 21, Perfect Game 18, D1 Baseball 16, Baseball America 16
- USC: Not ranked
Series Record:
- LSU leads the series 38-29-1
If the Tigers beat South Carolina they will advance to play Mississippi State Wednesday at 8 p.m. on the SEC Network.
Tuesday’s SEC Tournament lineup:
- Game 1 - No. 11 seed Florida vs No. 6 seed Texas A&M (9:30 a.m. SEC Network)
- Game 2 - No. 10 seed Missouri vs No. 7 seed Ole Miss (TBD SEC Network)
- Game 3 - No. 9 seed Tennessee vs No. 8 seed Auburn (4:30 p.m. SEC Network)
- Game 4 - No. 12 seed South Carolina vs No. 5 seed LSU (TBD SEC Network)
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.