LSU faces South Carolina in the first round of the SEC Tourney
LSU pitcher Cole Henry (Source: Josh Auzenne)
By Kirk Michelet | May 21, 2019 at 10:24 AM CDT - Updated May 21 at 3:36 PM

HOOVER, Ala. (WAFB) - No. 5 seed LSU will face No. 12 seed South Carolina in the first round of the SEC Baseball Tournament Tuesday night.

The Tigers (34-22, 17-13) are still fighting to host a regional and a strong showing in the tournament should make that a reality.

South Carolina (28-27, 8-22) has struggled in SEC play this season, but did end the year with a 10-8 victory against Mississippi State.

The Gamecocks won only one SEC series this year, against Kentucky at home, taking two out of three against the Wildcats.

The Gamecocks average 5.5 runs per game and are hitting .236, with 94 doubles, 14 triples and 75 home runs.

USC’s Leading Hitters:

  • Andrew Eyster: .306 batting average, 12 doubles, 1 triple, 10 home runs and 31 RBI
  • TJ Hopkins: .286 batting average, 11 doubles, 3 triples, 11 home runs and 41 RBI
  • Luke Berryhill: .272 batting average, 15 doubles, 1 triple, 12 home runs and 47 RBI
  • Jacob Olson: .258 batting average, 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 37 RBI

LSU is scoring 6.5 runs per game and is batting .271 as a team with 83 doubles, 8 triples and 56 home runs.

LSU’s Top Hitters:

  • Josh Smith: .341 batting average, 12 doubles, 1 triple, 7 home runs and 34 RBI
  • Antoine Duplantis: .318 batting average, 6 doubles, 2 triples, 11 home runs and 58 RBI
  • Zach Watson: .317 batting average, 16 doubles, 5 home runs and 31 RBI
  • Daniel Cabrera: .293 batting average, 11 doubles, 2 triples, 12 home runs and 47 RBI
  • Giovanni DiGiacomo: .293 batting average, 3 doubles, 1 triple and 12 RBI

Rankings:

  • LSU: Collegiate Baseball 21, Perfect Game 18, D1 Baseball 16, Baseball America 16
  • USC: Not ranked

Series Record:

  • LSU leads the series 38-29-1

If the Tigers beat South Carolina they will advance to play Mississippi State Wednesday at 8 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Tuesday’s SEC Tournament lineup:

  • Game 1 - No. 11 seed Florida vs No. 6 seed Texas A&M (9:30 a.m. SEC Network)
  • Game 2 - No. 10 seed Missouri vs No. 7 seed Ole Miss (TBD SEC Network)
  • Game 3 - No. 9 seed Tennessee vs No. 8 seed Auburn (4:30 p.m. SEC Network)
  • Game 4 - No. 12 seed South Carolina vs No. 5 seed LSU (TBD SEC Network)

