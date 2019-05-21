John Bridges: How I lost 115 pounds and kept it off

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Many viewers may have noticed the weight I’ve lost over the last 5 years, 115 pounds, and wondered how I kept it off without surgery or medicine.
Looking back at news stories and photos of me from over 5 years ago is difficult. I had let myself get up to 311 pounds. I felt terrible, my blood pressure was dangerously high and close friends expressed their concern about my overall health. I had to do something, so I spoke with Ellen Papania, a friend of mine who just happened to be a personal trainer with Christus Athletic Club.
“Everybody wants to know what’s the best way, what will burn the most fat? My answer on that is the key to success is consistency,” said Papania. “So whether your eating is in line or not, at least your exercise can be. So you continue to stay consistent.”
Papania suggested a personal training plan that included a healthier diet and exercise.
“First of all, there was an appointment that was made,” said Papania. “So you have some accountability and you have to be somewhere and meet somebody at a particular time. You’re paying for your time so you’re wanting to get the most out of it.”
Ramona Compton is a certified health coach with Christus. She says what you put into your body is important.
“You could be exercising all day, working out really hard,” states Compton. “But what you’re doing is sabotaging your workout by the foods that you take in. Your diet is probably 80 to 85 percent of your weight loss.”
It was tough at first. Lake Charles firefighter Tryon McGinnis saw me in the gym in those early days. I have to admit I was intimidated by a guy who competed in weightlifting events.
“It was cool to see you sticking with it,” said McGinnis. “A lot of people are intimidated when they come in here. They get intimidated by the weights and the people that are in here. To see you stick with it like that, it was amazing.”
“You have to get into your mind that this is going to be a lifestyle, not something I’m going to do temporarily,” said Compton.
Walking was a big part of my weight loss and is a big part of my maintenance program. It’s a great way to clear your mind, get some good music on your ipod and just enjoy nature, especially on a beautiful day. I didn’t worry so much about how far I walked, it was how long I walked. I found myself walking up to three hours a week, which averaged about 3 and a half miles each time. I also started using the “My Fitness Pal” app on my Smartphone. It tracks food, weight and exercise.
“Go to that app,” urges Compton. “Start logging what you’re eating. Don’t make any changes. I want it to be transparent and let’s see where we need to make those changes. Usually in your food diary, we can identify the foods that we’ve been adding to the diet or not eating enough.”
After a few months, personal trainer Cyndee Journey suggested an exercise class called “Body Pump.” It’s an hour long class that involves weight training with music. After balking a little, I really started to enjoy the class.
“The unity that you have in the class,” said Journey. “You’re held accountable to make that class at a certain time. Just the results and the fun and the motivation that keeps you coming back.”
I decided early on I was going to take my time and not be in a hurry. Slowly the weight came off and my health improved.
“From 311 to 196, that’s 115 pounds that you’ve lost,” said Journey. “Right now we’re in the maintenance of keeping that off and you’ve done a great job with that. It’s your weight-lifting, eating right and cardio on the side.”
During my journey, I lost 49 inches and dropped from a 52 inch waist to a 34 inch waist. So now, 5 years later, I’m able to live a healthy lifestyle with few temptations. I was glad to still be around for my son’s graduation from McNeese State University this month. That’s what it’s all about, isn’t it?
