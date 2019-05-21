John Bridges: How I lost 115 pounds and kept it off

Walking was a big part of my weight loss and is a big part of my maintenance program. It’s a great way to clear your mind, get some good music on your ipod and just enjoy nature, especially on a beautiful day. I didn’t worry so much about how far I walked, it was how long I walked. I found myself walking up to three hours a week, which averaged about 3 and a half miles each time. I also started using the “My Fitness Pal” app on my Smartphone. It tracks food, weight and exercise.