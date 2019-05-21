Gyth Rigdon fans host watch party in Ragley

RAGLEY, La. (KPLC) - Fans in Southwest Louisiana showed their support Monday night as they watched Gyth Rigdon perform in The Voice finale.
“We’re super excited about hosting this watch party for him. It’s great that he’s gotten this far, you know, on a nationwide competition. So, we’re extremely happy for him and all our support’s behind him," Jack Gilbert said.
“He’s doing great and he’s worked his behind off to get there," Mena Thibodeaux said.
Dozens of fans showed up to the watch party in South Beauregard to show their support for the Southwest Louisiana native as he fought for The Voice title.
“To have someone recognized from our own state is amazing. We have so many different people here that are so talented. It’s a great stage to show how great our state is and how talented he is," Christy Moore Clark said.
“Brings some focus to our little part of Southwest Louisiana, some of the rural communities out there that the talent’s out there that needs to be found, so we’re excited," Gilbert said.
There’s still time to vote to make sure Gyth wins it all. But, the fans who have supported him all along say it doesn’t matter the results of the show.
“Small town boy makes it big. Whether he wins or not he’s still a winner to all of us. We’ll get to continue to see him perform locally and we’re really hyped up either way," Thibodeaux said.
“We love him and however this ends, he’s a winner," Debbie Reeves said.
