FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong southerly winds cause some coastal flooding; drier pattern ahead

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With a larger scale severe weather event underway across the southern Plains and north-central Texas this morning, our weather remains much calmer except for the winds which continue to increase this morning due to the tightening pressure gradient from the previously mentioned storm system and high pressure to the east.
A Wind Advisory and Coastal Flood Warning are both in effect through this evening as strong southerly winds sustained at 15 to 25 mph, periodically gust upwards of 30 to 35 mph most of the day ahead. During times of high tide, an additional 1 to 2 feet is added to the predicted astronomical tides which will result in coastal flooding including inland lakes and bays.
Rain chances are low, but a couple of sprinkles or showers can’t be ruled out today as the southerly extent of the rain from that Plains storm system wraps up and heads north and east. This could send a few showers our way this evening, but no severe weather or flooding is in our forecast this time. Temperatures today should top out in the upper 80s with high humidity making it feel like the 90s with the heat index.
The remainder of the week through Memorial Day look dry, with daily high temperatures at or near 90 through late next week thanks to a building upper level ridge of high pressure which will also keep rain chances cut back to near zero each day. Lows at night in the 70s will add to the summer feel.
In the tropics, although the official start of hurricane season is still several days away, Sub-Tropical Storm Andrea has formed in the Atlantic. Thankfully this storm is no threat to the U.S. but will cause some squally weather today and tomorrow over Bermuda as it heads back out to sea. These early season storms, while rare, do not give a prediction to the overall severity or activeness of the season upcoming, but do serve as a reminder that we need to be prepared before a storm enters the Gulf this season!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.