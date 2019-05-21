FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong southerly winds cause some coastal flooding; drier pattern ahead

In the tropics, although the official start of hurricane season is still several days away, Sub-Tropical Storm Andrea has formed in the Atlantic. Thankfully this storm is no threat to the U.S. but will cause some squally weather today and tomorrow over Bermuda as it heads back out to sea. These early season storms, while rare, do not give a prediction to the overall severity or activeness of the season upcoming, but do serve as a reminder that we need to be prepared before a storm enters the Gulf this season!