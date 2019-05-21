First Alert Forecast: Low rain chances but hot temperatures this week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For the rest of the day, it is going to remain windy. The winds are coming out of the south around 20-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. This is making it humid and not comfortable at all. Temperatures are warming up to the upper 80s, but it will feel like the 90s. The rain chances will remain low through the afternoon.
This evening, there may be a little bit of rain. A weak cold front will be arriving which will bring the rain. There should not be any strong storms, but rather a few showers. The winds will still be strong, but they will calm down a little bit compared to the afternoon. Temperatures will also be warm and only cool to the 80s by tonight.
Overnight, it will be partly to mostly cloudy. There may be a few small and light showers lingering throughout the night. Temperatures will still be quite warm. Some areas will struggle to fall out of the 80s. Lows will be in the mid to upper 70s. The winds will be a little breezy, blowing up to about 25 mph.
Toledo Bend is still in the action stage, so the gates remain open. Right now, they are all open at 3 feet each. This will keep the water levels high along the Sabine River. It is all thanks to the rain we saw over this past weekend that has increased the water levels. Even along the Calcasieu River, the water levels are expected to rise and remain in flood stage. The strong southerly winds are not helping either.
Wednesday will be another windy day, but not quite as strong as Today. The rain chances will be low since that cold front will be falling apart late Tuesday. Also, a high-pressure center will be moving closer which will push any rain away. This will allow temperatures to heat up in the afternoon. Temperatures should reach the upper 80s, close to 90 degrees.
Thursday looks to be nice and hot. That high-pressure center will be close to Louisiana keeping the rain away. Plus, the clouds should be limited too. So, there should be plenty of sunshine during the day. Temperatures will be flirting with that 90 degree mark in the afternoon, so be sure to stay cool.
Friday will also be nice as well. I have not ruled out the possibility of a stray shower or two in the afternoon, though. For now, I am optimistically keeping a 10% chance of rain. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s again possibly reaching 90 degrees in the afternoon.
The good news about this week is that the rain chances are low. This will help allow river stages to go back down and fall out of the flood stage. The only problem slowing this process down is the persistent southerly winds. As long as the rain chances remain limited, the water levels should be heading in the right direction.
By this weekend, I think there is a better chance of temperatures reaching the 90-degree mark. There will be limited rain chances as high-pressure dominates the entire Southeast region. This will allow for a lot of sunshine and warm temperatures during the day. I also do not expect any rain Saturday or Sunday. It should be a nice Memorial Day weekend, but make sure to stay cool and hydrated!
