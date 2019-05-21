Checking recalls on your rideshare vehicle

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We’ve been told about the dangers of using rideshare apps, and it starts with making sure you’re in the right vehicle.
but even before you’ve confirmed the license plate and the driver, there’s something else you need to look for before getting into your Lyft.
You might ask yourself the normal questions, “Is this person nice?” “Are they a safe driver?" But do you ever question how they maintain their cars?
Consumer Reports looked at data for cars registered for Uber and Lyft and determined that 1-in-6 have unaddressed safety defects due to a recall that hasn’t been fixed.
These issues range from deadly airbags to engine failure to faulty seat-belts, and many other problems.
Uber and Lyft do block cars from operating on their app if they have an outstanding “do not drive” recall, however, critics say there are still thousands of dangerous recalls on many rideshare vehicles.
The good news, it’s really easy to check for yourself, and see if your Lyft or Uber has a recall.
Download the “MyCarFax” app, then once your ride share sends you the information of the vehicle, all you have to do is enter the license plate number and that vehicle’s entire history will pop up. You can see any open recalls, along with other helpful information like what work that has been done on the car.
If there’s something that doesn’t seem right, cancel your ride, and get a different one. For a look at the detailed Consumer Reports article, visit their website, HERE.
