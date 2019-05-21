Alabama man pleads guilty to charges in officer-involved shooting

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - An Alabama man pleaded guilty Monday to charges related to a 2018 police chase and an officer-involved shooting, according to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office.
Cody Glenn Light, 36, of Alabama, pleaded guilty before Judge Guy Bradberry to the following charges:
- Illegal possession of stolen things valued between $1,000 and $5,000
- Two counts of armed robbery with a firearm
- Attempted aggravated burglary
- Theft between $5,000 and $25,000
- Aggravated flight from an officer
- Aggravated assault with a motor vehicle upon a peace officer
- Four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm
- Theft of a motor vehicle
- Aggravated burglary
- Aggravated assault upon a peace officer
Light was shot in the neck while running from police on May 2, 2018. He was the center of a multi-state, two-week manhunt that began in Arab, Alabama when Light fired shots at a district attorney investigator, according to Alabama authorities.
While in Sulphur, Light was attempting to rob a house at gunpoint and was caught. Police chased him from Sulphur to Carlyss, according to Sulphur Police. Light was shot after allegedly raising his gun to an officer. He was admitted into a local hospital in critical condition and had to undergo surgery in 2018.
Light was sentenced today to 35 years of hard labor with the Louisiana Department of Corrections.
The case was prosecuted by Chief Felony Prosecutor Jacob Johnson.
The investigation was held by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police and the Sulphur Police Department.
