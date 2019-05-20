5 Tornadoes touch down in Beauregard and Allen Sunday

5 Tornadoes touch down in Beauregard and Allen Sunday
National Weather Service confirms 5 tornadoes Sunday morning
May 20, 2019 at 9:25 AM CDT - Updated May 20 at 9:25 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A preliminary storm report released by the National Weather Service shows the paths of 3 EF-1 tornados in Beauregard and 2 EF-1 tornadoes in Allen parish between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday morning.

National Weather Service confirms 5 tornadoes Sunday morning (Source: KPLC)
National Weather Service confirms 5 tornadoes Sunday morning (Source: KPLC)

Most of the damage occurred just north of Singer, but additional damage from that same storm stretched northward to Graybow Rd, south of the DeRidder airport.

The other two tornadoes were confirmed in Allen Parish, one near Elizabeth and the other southeast of Oakdale near the Bond community.

National Weather Service preliminary storm report (Source: National Weather Service)
National Weather Service preliminary storm report (Source: National Weather Service)

Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.