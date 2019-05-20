5 Tornadoes touch down in Beauregard and Allen Sunday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A preliminary storm report released by the National Weather Service shows the paths of 3 EF-1 tornados in Beauregard and 2 EF-1 tornadoes in Allen parish between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday morning.
Most of the damage occurred just north of Singer, but additional damage from that same storm stretched northward to Graybow Rd, south of the DeRidder airport.
The other two tornadoes were confirmed in Allen Parish, one near Elizabeth and the other southeast of Oakdale near the Bond community.
