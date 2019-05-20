SWLA Arrest Report - May 19, 2019

SWLA Arrest Report - May 19, 2019
(Source: KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville | May 20, 2019 at 5:22 AM CDT - Updated May 20 at 5:22 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 19, 2019.

Derek Gerard Jackson, 35, Lake Charles: Trespassing; resisting an officer.

Heriberto Rocha-Romero, 28, Scott: First offense DWI; federal detainer.

John Reed Weber, 44, Sulphur: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); first offense possession synthetic marijuana; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription.

Jkhoury Patrick Clark, 22, Westlake: Out of state detainer.

Deshawndo Dewight Williams Jr., 25, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); probation violation.

Terrence Jamar Derouen, 26, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; domestic abuse.

Ricardo Rolando Cadena, 25, Corpus Christi, TX: Third offense DWI; hit & run; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; no motor vehicle insurance; careless operation; unlawful refusal to submit to chemical tests.

Cruz Bevavides Gonzalez, 50, Baytown TX: Battery of a police officer; disturbing the peace; resisting an officer.

Cortney Tyrone Jackson, 32, Lake Charles, Third offense DWI; careless operation; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; operating a vehicle while under suspension.

Antoinette Deshay Celestine, 27, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; aggravated second degree battery.

Randy Allen Green, 50, Vinton: Theft under $1,000; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Andrew Jackson, 51, Baton Rouge: Open alcoholic beverage containers; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without prescription.

Dasha Alexandria Ross, 19, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Michael Lamar Sawyer, 27, DeQuincy: Contempt of court.

