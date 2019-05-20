Sheriff’s Office to host AARP Smart Driver safety program

AARP Smart Driver Safety Program to be held June 6, 2019.
By Hannah Daigle | May 20, 2019 at 3:14 PM CDT - Updated May 20 at 3:14 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is hosting an AARP Smart Driver safety program.

If you go through the entire course you will get a certificate of completion which could earn you discounts on car insurance.

The class fee is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members.

The program will be held Thursday, June 6, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., at the Calcasieu Parish Regional Training Academy. The building is located at 3958 Mallard Cove in Lake Charles.

To reserve your seat call 337-491-3737. Coffee will be provided during the class.

