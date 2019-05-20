Sheriff’s Office to host AARP Smart Driver safety program

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is hosting an AARP Smart Driver safety program.
If you go through the entire course you will get a certificate of completion which could earn you discounts on car insurance.
The class fee is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members.
The program will be held Thursday, June 6, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., at the Calcasieu Parish Regional Training Academy. The building is located at 3958 Mallard Cove in Lake Charles.
To reserve your seat call 337-491-3737. Coffee will be provided during the class.
