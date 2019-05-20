LSU softball wins Baton Rouge Regional, advances to Super Regional

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 10 LSU beat Texas Tech in the final game of the Baton Rouge Regional Sunday to advance to a Super Regional in the NCAA Tournament.
The Tigers (43-17) blasted their way to a 5-1 win over the Red Raiders (42-16). With the win, LSU improved to 29-9 at home.
Maribeth Gorsuch started in the circle for LSU and had a great outing. She allowed just one run on four hits in 5.2 innings of work. She walked five batters but struck out three others. She earned the win and improved to 13-3 on the season. Shelbi Sunseri relieved her and gave up just one hit. She picked up her fifth save of the year.
However, it was at the plate where Sunseri really made a huge impact in the game. She crushed a ball for a three-run home run in the bottom of the fourth to give the Tigers some insurance runs after the previous two game against Texas Tech had been decided by one run each.
“I am really proud of my team as our motto for the year is ‘Fight All the Way’ and that is what we set out to do,” said head coach Beth Torina. “We did not have a target number of runs or wins, we just wanted to fight and I think our team did exactly that this weekend. When I think about the battles that we have gone through and the ups and downs of this season, it is really cool to think about the performances of the whole team especially of players sitting next to me (Shelbi Sunseri, Amanda Sanchez, Maribeth Gorsuch). They did a really great job. MB (Maribeth Gorsuch) is always one pitch away from greatness and she had a great performance tonight. Amanda has been up and down and tonight, she was moved down in the lineup but it did not matter, as she also had a terrific performance. What else can you say about Shelbi Sunseri? She hits, pitches, and she gives us everything she has and then some.”
The Red Raiders got on the board in the first inning on a single and throwing error to go up 1-0.
Amanda Sanchez tied it up in the bottom of the second on a solo home run to right center field.
In the bottom of the third, a single by Amber Serrett sent Sunseri home for the 2-1 lead.
Then, Sunseri’s dinger to center field put the Tigers up by four.
This will be LSU’s fifth straight Super Regional. Because of weather delays, they have to wait to find out their opponent. The Tigers will face the winner of the Minneapolis Regional.
