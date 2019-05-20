LSU softball wins Baton Rouge Regional, advances to Super Regional

“I am really proud of my team as our motto for the year is ‘Fight All the Way’ and that is what we set out to do,” said head coach Beth Torina. “We did not have a target number of runs or wins, we just wanted to fight and I think our team did exactly that this weekend. When I think about the battles that we have gone through and the ups and downs of this season, it is really cool to think about the performances of the whole team especially of players sitting next to me (Shelbi Sunseri, Amanda Sanchez, Maribeth Gorsuch). They did a really great job. MB (Maribeth Gorsuch) is always one pitch away from greatness and she had a great performance tonight. Amanda has been up and down and tonight, she was moved down in the lineup but it did not matter, as she also had a terrific performance. What else can you say about Shelbi Sunseri? She hits, pitches, and she gives us everything she has and then some.”