How to vote for The Voice finalist Gyth Rigdon

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Singer native Gyth Rigdon is just steps away from winning season 16 of The Voice.
He’s made it all the way to the Final Four of the NBC singing show.
You can watch Part I of The Voice finale on KPLC at 7 p.m. Each of the four finalists will have three performances, including a new solo cover and a duet with their coach. Part II of the finale airs Tuesday night.
KPLC’s Ashley Joseph traveled to Los Angeles to bring you the latest from the finale.
The artists with the most streams of their Voice songs on Apple Music will also receive an Apple Music Bonus, which multiplies the number of streams on their eligible songs by five and applies that to the cumulative total number of votes in the finale.
