Five Cowboys Earn Baseball All-Conference Honors

FRISCO, TX (KPLC) - Five McNeese baseball players have been named to the 2019 All-Southland Conference Baseball Team, one to first team, one to second team, two to third team, and one honorable mention, the league office released on Monday.
Designated Hitter Clayton Rasbeary received first-team honors, second baseman Nate Fisbeck received second-team honors, third baseman Carson Maxwell and utility player Jake Dickerson received third team honors, and relief pitcher Will Dion received honorable mention honors. Maxwell also received All Defensive Team Honors,
In his first season with the Cowboys, Rasbeary started and finished the season with a power bat. In his first series of the season against UTSA, he hit three home runs for seven RBIs and in his last series of the regular against HBU this past weekend he hit two grand slams for eight RBIs.
He played in 54 of the 55 games this season and had a hit or reached base in 48 of those 54 games. He also finished the season with a team leading .312 batting average, tied for first in home runs and RBIs with 10 and 46, second in hits with 64, and a slugging percentage of .532.
After missing all last season with an injury, Fisbeck returned to the Cowboys lineup and started in all 55 games. He finished the year with a .300 batting average, tied for first on the team in home runs and RBIs with 10 and 46, had 31 extra base hits including 20 doubles which was good enough for tied for first in the conference, and lead the team in hits with 70.
Also, in his first season as a Cowboys, Dickerson proved to be a pivotal part of the Cowboys offense. He finished the year second on the team in batting average with .304, had nine doubles, one triple, three home runs, 28 RBIs, slugged .413, and lead the team in walks with 33. His batting average has not been below .300 since March 9 when it was .293, which in the next game he went 3-for-5 against ULM and boosted it to .326.
Senior third baseman Maxwell earned third team honors as well as a spot on the conference’s All Defensive Team. Maxwell finished the year with a .279 batting average, tied for first in home runs with 10, had 14 doubles, two triples, 44 RBIs, and had an overall fielding percentage of .984, but didn’t make a single error in 109 fielding attempts of conference play for a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage.
Lastly, true freshman relief pitcher Will Dion was named All-Conference Honorable Mention. In his first year of collegiate play, Dion had a 5-0 record and made a team leading 25 appearances from the bullpen. He finished the season with a team best 2.11 ERA and had an ERA of 1.57 in conference play. In the season, he compiled 42.2 innings pitched, only allowed 23 hits, walked 12 batters, had 55 strikeouts, and had an opponent’s batting average of .159.
Honorable Mention: 1B: Collin Morrill, New Orleans. 2B: Brennan Breaud, Southeastern Louisiana. 3B: Robin Adames, Lamar; Sam Taylor, Northwestern State. SS: Cody Grosse, Southeastern Louisiana. C: Gavin Johnson, Sam Houston State. DH: Preston Faulkner, Southeastern Louisiana. OF: Jeffrey Elkins, Northwestern State; Avery George, Lamar, Cole Girouard, Lamar. SP: Spencer Chirpich, Abilene Christian; Mason Knopp, Southeastern Louisiana. RP: Will Dion, McNeese; Brennan Lewis, Abilene Christian; Nick Mikolajchak, Sam Houston State; Gavin Stone, Central Arkansas. U: Champ Davison, Nicholls.
