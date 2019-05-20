FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much quieter pattern ahead gives rivers chance to recede a bit

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Less rain and hotter days ahead will be the ongoing theme of the forecast for most of the week ahead with exception of a few widely scattered afternoon showers and storms through Tuesday during the hottest part of the day. The good news is that the pattern has finally shifted from the heavy rain and severe threat from over the weekend and is heading toward a much drier pattern through Memorial Day.
A preliminary storm report released by the National Weather Service shows 3 paths of EF-1 tornado damage in Beauregard and 2 EF-1 tornadoes in Allen parish between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday morning, Most damage occurred just north of the community of Singer, but additional damage from that same storm stretched northward to Graybow Rd, south of the DeRidder airport. The other two tornadoes were confirmed in Allen Parish, one near Elizabeth and the other southeast of Oakdale near the Bond community.
Additionally, flash flooding dealt quite a blow to those recovering from the storms as well as crews attempting to restore power with many in Beauregard, Allen and Vernon parishes still without power this morning. Thankfully no deaths or injuries were attributed to the storms across Southwest Louisiana.
By tomorrow, winds will be rather gusty out of the south, sending tides higher than normal and bringing a threat of some minor coastal flooding during times of high tide. In addition, the persistent south winds will slow the drainage of area rivers which also remain high from recent rains, although the lack of additional heavy rain this week will be a good thing for those basins.
Upper level high pressure will begin to strengthen over the region this week, preventing showers and thunderstorms from forming, even during the afternoon hours and sending temperatures up to near 90 each afternoon with muggy nights of lows in the lower to middle 70s. Rain looks unlikely through Memorial Day.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
