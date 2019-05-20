First Alert Forecast: Limited rain chances with hot temperatures this week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For the rest of the day, it will be rather nice. There may be one or two stray showers this afternoon. I am keeping a 20% chance of rain. Not everyone will see rain today. Temperatures will be hot. It already feels hot in some locations. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 80s. it will also be breezy today. Winds will be out of the south 15-20 mph.
This evening, the winds will calm down a little bit, but it will still be on the breezy side. Temperatures will be warm as well. It will still be in the 80s after sunset for a while. Temperatures will be struggling to cool down. The good news is that the rain chances will be lower. I do not expect any rain after sunset.
Overnight, it will be mostly clear at times and partly cloudy the rest of the time. I do not expect any rain. The winds will still be blowing out of the south around 10-15 mph. This will make it hard for the temperatures to cool down. Lows will only be in the mid 70s. AC units will be running overtime tonight.
Toledo Bend is still in the action stage, so the gates remain open. Right now, they are all open at 3 feet each. This will keep the water levels high along the Sabine River. It is all thanks to the rain we saw over the weekend that has increased the water levels. Even along the Calcasieu River, the water levels are expected to rise and remain in flood stage.
Tuesday will be a good day to stay inside. Not so much because of the threat of rain, but because of the strong winds. They will be up to about 15-20 mph hour out of the south. At times the wind will gust up to 30 mph. A coastal flood watch is in effect through the evening hours on Tuesday due to these strong winds pushing water inland. This will also make it hard for river levels to recede to the Gulf of Mexico.
Tuesday will also be very warm. Temperatures should reach the mid to upper 80s. With the humidity, it will likely feel like the 90s. There will be a small chance for any rain during the afternoon. There is a weak cold front approaching that may bring one or two showers. I am keeping only a 20% chance of rain.
Wednesday will be another windy day, but not quite as strong as Tuesday. The rain chances will be low since that cold front will be falling apart late Tuesday. Also, a high-pressure center will be moving closer which will push any rain away. This will allow temperatures to heat up in the afternoon. Temperatures should reach the upper 80s.
Thursday looks to be nice and hot. That high-pressure center will be close to Louisiana keeping the rain away. Plus, the clouds should be limited too. So, there should be plenty of sunshine during the day. Temperatures will be flirting with that 90 degree mark in the afternoon.
Friday will also be nice as well. I have not ruled out the possibility of a stray shower or two in the afternoon, though. For now, I am optimistically keeping a 10% chance of rain. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s again possibly reaching 90 degrees in the afternoon.
By this weekend, I think there is a better chance of temperatures reaching the 90-degree mark. There will be limited rain chances as high-pressure dominates the entire Southeast region. This will allow for a lot of sunshine and warm temperatures during the day. It should be a nice weekend, but make sure to stay cool and hydrated!
