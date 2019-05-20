CPSO’s “Click It or Ticket” campaign begins

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - CPSO’s “Click It or Ticket” campaign is kicking off today, May 20, 2019.
"Click It or Ticket" was created in an effort to save lives through awareness of increased seat belt use. The campaign is backed with grant funding from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.
Nearly half of passengers, 47 percent, killed in crashes in 2017 were unrestrained, according to research from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The campaign starts today and lasts through June 2, 2019. CPSO will have increased checkpoints aimed at targeting people not wearing seatbelts.
