Severe storms roll through overnight with damage, flooding and power outages reported

The hardest hit areas in our viewing area where in parts of Beauregard Parish, where a confirmed tornado resulted in damage near Singer off La. 27 on Mitchell Loop, Bob Cooley Rd. and Jim West Rd. The tornadic storm moved through between 3 and 4 a.m. and continued northward toward DeRidder before weakening. Additional damage was reported around DeRidder. Reporter Hannah Treece is on the scene and gathering more information for later newscasts on the extent of the damage in Beauregard Parish.