Severe storms roll through overnight with damage, flooding and power outages reported

Beauregard/Allen parishes, La. (KPLC) - A strong cluster of thunderstorms pushed through Southwest Louisiana with reports of tornado damage, road flooding, and extensive power outages reported across Beauregard, Allen and Jeff Davis parishes.
The hardest hit areas in our viewing area where in parts of Beauregard Parish, where a confirmed tornado resulted in damage near Singer off La. 27 on Mitchell Loop, Bob Cooley Rd. and Jim West Rd. The tornadic storm moved through between 3 and 4 a.m. and continued northward toward DeRidder before weakening. Additional damage was reported around DeRidder. Reporter Hannah Treece is on the scene and gathering more information for later newscasts on the extent of the damage in Beauregard Parish.
Allen Parish also reported storm damage along Ward and Deshotel roads southeast of Oakdale. This storm produced wind and unconfirmed tornado damage along this stretch of road. We are also working to receive more information on the extent of the damage to properties in these areas, and so far no injuries or deaths have been reported anywhere in Southwest Louisiana.
Outside of the viewing area, additional damage has been reported in parts of Evangeline and St. Landry parishes, specifically in the vicinities of Mamou and Ville Platte.
Flooding has also been a problem as radar has estimated 3 to 6+ inches of rain just since midnight over most of the storm ravaged areas as storms stalled over the same areas for a few hours before finally coming to an end by 9:00 A.M.
The threat of severe weather has ended for Southwest Louisiana but high water on some roads will be a problem for the remainder of the day, and the high number of trees down throughout Beauregard and parts of Allen parishes will make travel hazardous due to power lines down across the area.
Photos in this story were submitted by viewers through our KPLC weather app. Please report any severe weather to our newsroom by emailing news@kplctv.com with a location, time and extent of damage.
