No. 20 LSU baseball drops final game to Auburn in extras

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 20 LSU fought hard on Senior Day, but Auburn would not go away and did enough to pull out the win in the final game of the series Saturday at Alex Box Stadium.
LSU (34-22, 17-13 SEC) fell 5-4 to Auburn (32-23, 14-16 SEC) in 11 innings.
Devin Fontenot started on the mound and lasted two innings. He allowed one hit and struck out two batters. LSU used four other pitchers in the game. Zack Hess finished the game for LSU. Although he struck out five batters in 3.1 innings of work, he gave up three runs on four hits. His record dropped to 3-5 with the loss.
After three scoreless innings, a double by Chris Reid in the bottom of the fourth scored Daniel Cabrera to put LSU up 1-0.
Auburn responded in the top of the fifth by scoring a run on a double to tie it 1-1.
In the bottom of the inning, Cabrera hit a sac fly to center field that allowed Saul Garza to reach home to make it 2-1.
Again, Auburn responded and tied it in the top of the sixth on a solo home run.
In the bottom of the sixth, a single by Brandt Broussard scored Reid. Then, in the seventh, a sac fly by Cade Beloso resulted in Antoine Duplantis reaching home to put LSU up 4-2.
A two-run home run by Auburn in the top of the ninth tied it 4-4 and the game went into extra innings.
In the top of the 11th, a double scored the winning run for Auburn.
LSU will face South Carolina in the SEC Tournament Tuesday.
