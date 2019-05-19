Man found dead near Holly Beach

CAMERON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms that a young man was found dead near Holly Beach today.
Sheriff Ron Johnson said that two men were staying in a camper on Holly Beach. When one of the men woke up this morning, he could not find his friend.
Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call around 8:30 a.m.
Johnson said the friend was found soon after, deceased about two miles west of Holly Beach around 11 a.m. He has not been identified yet, but Johnson said the man isn’t from Cameron Parish and described him as a “young man.”
The body was transported to the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office.
Chief Deputy Chris Savoie said that no foul play is suspected.
7News will continue to update this story was we receive more information.
