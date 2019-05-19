LSU softball wins marathon game over Texas Tech on walk-off sac fly

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU battled back from a 4-0 deficit to beat Texas Tech on a walk-off sac fly in extra innings in the Baton Rouge Regional at Tiger Park Saturday.
The Tigers (42-16) came away with the 5-4 win in 13 innings over the Red Raiders (40-15).
A sac fly to center field by Taryn Antoine allowed Amanda Doyle to score the winning run.
Shelbi Sunseri commanded the circle the entire game for LSU. She allowed four runs on nine hits. She had eight strikeouts. She threw a total of 179 pitches, 115 of which were strikes. She improved to 13-8 on the season with the win.
“Shelbi Sunseri is just an absolute animal,” said head coach Beth Torina. “She is one of the best players in college softball. I didn’t consider once taking her out of the game. I didn’t even really need to ask how she was 'cause I know she is so strong. And, she wanted the ball in that moment. And, she’s proved why she’s one of the best players in the game.”
After Texas Tech scored its four runs in the first inning, the game was scoreless until LSU roared back with a three-run inning in the bottom of the fourth. The first one came on a bases-loaded walk that allowed Amber Serrett to trot home. Later, Sunseri hit a sac fly to center field that scored Michaela Schlattman and Elyse Thornhill slid safely across home plate on a throwing error on the same play.
In the bottom of the sixth, Shemiah Sanchez hit a sac fly to center field that scored Antoine to tie it 4-4.
In the bottom of the 13th, it was Antoine’s turn to play hero and hit the sac fly to bring the winning run home. After the game, she said she just tried to hit the ball as hard as she could.
LSU will next play in the regional final Sunday at 3 p.m.
