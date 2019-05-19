‘I’m back,’ LSU guard Ja’Vonte Smart announces return to Tigers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Just over a month after declaring for the 2019 NBA Draft, LSU freshman guard Ja’Vonte Smart has decided to play college basketball a little longer.
Smart announced his return via social media starting with the words, “I’m back.”
Smart averaged 11.1 points per game for the Tigers this past season, along with 81 assists and 44 steals.
Smart was held out of the regular season finale against Vanderbilt out of an abundance of caution in cooperation with the NCAA after reports of wiretapped conversations purportedly involving head coach Will Wade. He was later cleared to play against Florida in the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament.
