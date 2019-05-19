First Alert Forecast: Severe Weather threat slowly diminishing

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Through the rest of this afternoon expect chances for scattered thunderstorms to continue. Some of the storms now are looking on the stronger side with wind gusts up to 50 mph and heavy downpours. Use caution through the rest of this evening as storms are expected to continue. After sunset tonight we should see storms begin to wind down as that initiating boundary moves out of SWLA.
We’ll start off Monday warm and muggy with temperatures in the mid 70s. Rain chances remain low, but there will be enough moisture in the air for some showers or storms to develop through the day. These will be hit or miss and not everyone will see the rain. We’ll see some clouds lingering through the afternoon with high temperatures reaching the upper 80s!
Copy and paste Monday into Tuesday and that’s what were expecting. Hit or miss showers or storms through the day with temperatures reaching the upper 80s by the afternoon hours. We do have one change for Tuesday which is windy conditions through the afternoon as high pressure approaches from the east. This means winds out of the south gusting up to 20 mph through the afternoon.
Wednesday that rain chances diminishes as high pressure is close enough to our area that it should limit the development of showers and storms. We’ll see temperatures flirting with 90 through the afternoon. But the good news is that we still see those breezy conditions through the afternoon keeping the air moving.
Thursday looks pretty similar to Wednesday with temperatures starting off the day in the mid 70s. Through the afternoon we’ll warm up to flirt with 90 and see a limited chance for showers to develop thanks to high pressure. That wind sticks around gusting up to 20 mph through the afternoon hours.
High pressure moves back to the east increasing rain chances by a hair for Friday and Saturday. We’ll see rain chances at 10% as I can’t rule out an afternoon shower or storm to develop. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s and fall into the low 70s overnight.
Sunday that rain chance falls back to less than 10% and temperatures continue to warm through the following week.
