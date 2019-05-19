First Alert Forecast: Severe threat has ended for SWLA

The forecast for the rest of the day is a bit tricky and uncertain. We should see some clearing of the clouds through the day and the sun may return at some point today. If so temperatures will likely warm back into the 80s, if the clouds hold on we may remain in the 70s. I cannot rule out some scattered showers or storms, but I do not expect anything severe through the rest of the day. If you have outdoor plans today I would encourage you to check the radar using our First Alert weather app, you can download the app here: www.kplctv.com/apps