First Alert Forecast: Severe threat has ended for SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -We had an active night across Southwest Louisiana with numerous reports of damage especially in Allen and Beauregard parishes. These storms ended up being much stronger than anticipated, but this has been the case many times this season with these types of events.
The threat of severe weather has ended now for Southwest Louisiana as the strongest storms have pushed off to the east out of our area.
The forecast for the rest of the day is a bit tricky and uncertain. We should see some clearing of the clouds through the day and the sun may return at some point today. If so temperatures will likely warm back into the 80s, if the clouds hold on we may remain in the 70s. I cannot rule out some scattered showers or storms, but I do not expect anything severe through the rest of the day. If you have outdoor plans today I would encourage you to check the radar using our First Alert weather app, you can download the app here: www.kplctv.com/apps
A drier and hotter weather pattern is likely to become established over our area through most of next week.
Meteorologist Gabrielle Espinosa will have a complete look at the forecast through the week coming up later today on 7 News at 5 and 10 this evening.
