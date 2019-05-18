21st annual Downtown at Sundown series kicks off

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The 21st annual Downtown at Sundown series kicked off Friday evening.
Of course, the event would be incomplete without dancing, food and art.
“I enjoy all of the different groups that come. I love the Cajun music, I love to watch the people two-stepping out there," Jim Evans, an attendee, said.
“We are just excited. We come every year. I’ve been here- moved back to Lake Charles about ten years ago and I have been coming ever since and enjoying it," Veronica Pete Washington, another attendee, said.
For the next three weeks: live music, food trucks and vendors will bring Ryan Street to life right in front of the Historic City Hall.
“Downtown at sundown started 21 years ago to try to drive our residents and our visitors to support local downtown businesses, I think we’ve accomplished that. There’s a thriving downtown sector now, lots of businesses that are still popping up. Bringing people downtown on a Friday night is really engaging the community," Matt Young, director of Cultural Affairs for Lake Charles, said.
One vendor, Morgan Allain, known as “The Inkling Girl”, said she’s been bringing her art to Downtown at Sundown for years — saying it’s the people who keep bringing her back.
“The camaraderie. I love being with all of my other art friends and seeing everybody. I love to see the public. A lot of the same people come every year, so I get to see the same faces and interact with the same people. It’s just really — it’s nice,” Allain said.
All beverage sales this year will go towards the Literacy Council of Southwest Louisiana.
