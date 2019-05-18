Springer hits 17th HR, Astros top Red Sox for 9th straight W

Astros: 2B Jose Altuve (strained left hamstring) is "pain-free" and could start some fielding work in the next few days, manager A.J. Hinch said. The Astros placed Altuve on the 10-day IL retroactive to Saturday. ... Aledmys Diaz started at 2B, but left in the middle of the second inning after running out an infield single. The Astros said Diaz had "left hamstring discomfort." He was replaced by Tony Kemp, who made a diving stop on a sharp grounder by Vazquez in the fourth and likely prevented a run from scoring.