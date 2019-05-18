Search continues for Jeff Davis Parish man missing since 2018

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - William “Ryan” Goodwin has been missing from Jeff Davis Parish since July 2018.
He was last seen in the Topsy/Ragley area, and searches for him are still underway nearly an year later. Sara McVey, the mother of Goodwin’s child, was heading the search on Saturday.
She says she just wants to find out what happened so she can have an answer for their daughter.
“'Where’s my dad?' I don’t know, I don’t know," McVey said. "I have people helping me find him, but I don’t know where he is.”
She, along with others in the community, set out to search the area he was last seen yet again, just hoping to find something that could help the case.
“I hope that they find something to give us answers as to what happened," McVey said. "At this point, I just want to know where he is. I don’t even care about what happened, I just want to know where he is.”
Heading off the search was the Lake Charles chapter of the Cajun Navy.
“Basically what we do, we come in, we find out the places we need to be, we map it out, we coordinate everybody, setting them up," Carl Webb, a member of the Cajun Navy said.
Webb said they’ve been involved in many search and rescues in the area, so they know what to look for, and how to keep everyone searching safe.
“What we try to do is keep everybody lets say ten feet apart, within sight of each other, we’ve got yellow vests we put on every other person, we gave them a machete in case of hogs," Webb said.
They’re just hoping to find clues to bring Goodwin’s loved ones closure.
As for anyone who might know something about where Goodwin is, McVey had a message for them.
“What if it was someone you loved," McVey said. "No matter what was going on with his life style, he was still loved.”
She said until he is found, they’ll keep searching.
If anyone has any information on Goodwin’s whereabouts, they can contact the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-824-3850.
