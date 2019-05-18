Rasbeary lifts Cowboys to 5-1 regular season finale win

HOUSTON, TX (KPLC) - Clayton Rasbeary delivered a clutch inside-the-park grand slam in the top of the ninth with two outs to propel the Cowboys to a 5-1 win over Houston Baptist in McNeese’s regular season finale on Saturday afternoon in Houston.
The Cowboys (31-24, 16-14 SLC) had a few chances to score before the ninth, with the bases loaded in the first and fifth but weren’t able to plate anyone.
Brad Kincaid (3-1) got the start and threw a gem for the Cowboys on Saturday afternoon, finishing the game with 5.2 innings pitched, only one run given up on two hits, and struck out three
Houston Baptist (18-34, 10-19 SLC) took the lead after scoring the first run of the game in the fifth inning on an RBI single in to right field, a lead they held up until the ninth inning.
In the ninth, the Cowboys loaded the bases after Julian Gonzales reached on a hit-by-pitch, Brewtt Whelton hit a single to center field, and Reid Bourque reached on an infield single. Freshman Payton Harden came to the plate next and drew a ball four walk to tie the game at one.
Next, the unimaginable happened, Clayton Rasbeary hit the eventual game winning inside-the-park grand slam off the batter’s eye in center field. This was Rasbeary’s second grand slam of the weekend and in back-to-back days.
Cayne Ueckert entered the game in the bottom of the ninth to close it out for the Cowboys, but he didn’t make it easy on himself. He allowed the bases to be loaded with no outs before striking out two straight batters and then getting a groundout to Bourque at short-stop to end the game and secure the Cowboys fourth straight conference series win.
With the Cowboys win and SFA losing to UNO, the Cowboys have clinched the 5th seed in next week’s Southland Conference Tournament where they will face either the Central Arkansas Bears or Incarnate Word Cardinals at 7 p.m. in Sugar Land.
KEY INNINGS
5th | In the bottom of the inning, the Huskies scored the first run of the game on an RBI single to right field to take a 1-0 lead after five.
9th | Julian Gonzales reached base on a hit-by-pitch, followed by a bloop single by Brett Whelton who then was pinch ran for by Zach Rider, and an infield single by Reid Bourque to load the bases. Payton Harden then got the tying run home with a drawn walk. Two batters later with two outs and a 3-1 count, Clayton Rasbeary hit a deep ball to center field off the batter’s eye and after a Cowboys friendly bounce was able to reach home for an inside-the-park grand slam to give the Cowboys the 5-1 lead and the win.
MCNEESE NOTES
Offense:
The Cowboys were led offensively by Clayton Rasbeary, he finished 2-for-4 from the plate with, a single, one run scored, an inside-the-park grand slam, and four RBIs.
The Cowboys out hit the Huskies nine to four in the game.
Pitching:
Junior right-handed pitcher Brad Kincaid got the start for the Cowboys in Saturday's season finale. Kincaid finished with 5.2 IP, gave up only one run on two hits, struck out three, and got the no decision.
Will Dion relieved Kincaid to finish the sixth inning. Dion finished the game with 3.1 IP, zero runs allowed, only one hit, and struck out four of the eight batters faced.
Cayne Ueckert came in the finish the game for the Cowboys in the bottom of the ninth. Ueckert finished with 1.0 IP, two hits, no runs, and two strikeouts.
ON DECK
The Cowboys will be back in action this coming week when they take the field in Sugar Land, Texas for the Southland Conference Tournament. Their opponent is TBA, but they will be the No. 5 seed and will face the No. 4 seed at 7 p.m.
