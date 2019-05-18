Rasbeary lifts Cowboys to 5-1 regular season finale win

9th | Julian Gonzales reached base on a hit-by-pitch, followed by a bloop single by Brett Whelton who then was pinch ran for by Zach Rider, and an infield single by Reid Bourque to load the bases. Payton Harden then got the tying run home with a drawn walk. Two batters later with two outs and a 3-1 count, Clayton Rasbeary hit a deep ball to center field off the batter’s eye and after a Cowboys friendly bounce was able to reach home for an inside-the-park grand slam to give the Cowboys the 5-1 lead and the win.